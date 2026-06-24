Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,098,043 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 1,456,639 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Intel worth $489,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financially Speaking Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $132.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $664.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.35 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $141.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Intel to $160 from $135 and kept a Buy rating, citing stronger fundamentals and AI-driven demand. Intel price target raised by Bank of America

Bank of America raised its price target on Intel to $160 from $135 and kept a Buy rating, citing stronger fundamentals and AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat reported that Intel is packaging the future of American chips, emphasizing its expanded role in advanced packaging, government backing, and the 18A-P node entering risk production. Intel packaging the future of American chips

MarketBeat reported that Intel is packaging the future of American chips, emphasizing its expanded role in advanced packaging, government backing, and the 18A-P node entering risk production. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles pointed to a possible Intel-Apple chip partnership and NVIDIA’s strategic investment in Intel as validation of Intel’s foundry turnaround story. Intel and Apple chip partnership article

Multiple articles pointed to a possible Intel-Apple chip partnership and NVIDIA’s strategic investment in Intel as validation of Intel’s foundry turnaround story. Positive Sentiment: Supermicro announced Intel-powered platforms for AI-at-the-edge deployments, reinforcing Intel’s relevance in AI infrastructure hardware. Supermicro Intel-powered AI platforms

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.98.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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