Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 19,114 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Xylem worth $35,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 404,613 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,681,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 2,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $54,314,000 after acquiring an additional 413,904 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 143,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $105.29 and a one year high of $154.27. The company's 50-day moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average is $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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