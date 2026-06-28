Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Nayax Ltd. $NYAX

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,071 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,357 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.74% of Nayax worth $15,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nayax by 4,022.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,788 shares of the company's stock worth $26,210,000 after buying an additional 535,476 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,623,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nayax by 43.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 89,886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nayax by 12,665.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the second quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nayax alerts: Sign Up

Nayax Stock Down 6.4%

NYAX stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company's 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30. Nayax Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.64 million. Nayax had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Carly Lisanne Furman sold 382 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $26,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,567.12. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Sagit Manor sold 489 shares of Nayax stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $33,281.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,184,050.98. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 47,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,580 in the last three months.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NYAX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nayax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Nayax from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nayax from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nayax from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $78.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nayax

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nayax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nayax wasn't on the list.

While Nayax currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here