Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 510,839 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,483 shares of the company's stock after selling 510,839 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of HF Sinclair worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1,451.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company's stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $6,194,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,259,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 560,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 51,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares in the company, valued at $824,937.75. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $68.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $74.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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