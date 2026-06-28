Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 56,771 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,943 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 56,771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $14,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 65.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $308.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $225,803.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CLH opened at $301.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $316.98. The firm's 50 day moving average is $293.57 and its 200-day moving average is $277.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

See Also

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