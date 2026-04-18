Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 28,894 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,295,970 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 28,894 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Welltower worth $245,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 11,082 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in Welltower by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $210.23 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.55 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.45 and a 200-day moving average of $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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