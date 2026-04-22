Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 55,993 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918,787 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,993 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $231,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $148.52 on Wednesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $617.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.29.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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