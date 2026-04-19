Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 10,323 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,318 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in DoorDash were worth $37,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 284.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 2,760.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 target price on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DoorDash from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

Key DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $165.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $285.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 1.93.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business's revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,850. This trade represents a 52.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 843,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $134,119,491.66. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 94,406 shares of company stock valued at $17,825,074 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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