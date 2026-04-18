Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 145,911 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049,890 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 145,911 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $123,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 3,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.17. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore set a $139.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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