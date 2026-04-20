Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 16,256 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,737 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Atmos Energy worth $24,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,652,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $562,851,000 after buying an additional 1,778,653 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,965,840 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,872,162,000 after buying an additional 359,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,630,522 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,815,162,000 after buying an additional 356,942 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,763,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,592 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,378,000 after purchasing an additional 286,754 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts: Sign Up

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $186.51 on Monday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $149.98 and a fifty-two week high of $192.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.67%.During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $192.00 price objective on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $179.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Atmos Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atmos Energy wasn't on the list.

While Atmos Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here