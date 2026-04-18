Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 47,638 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,058 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 47,638 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $147,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Key Philip Morris International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. BusinessWire Article Financial Post Article

FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Seeking Alpha Article

Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. AmericanBankingNews Article

Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. Neutral Sentiment: Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Yahoo Finance Article Zacks Article

Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Neutral Sentiment: New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Yahoo Finance Partnership Article

New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Negative Sentiment: UBS flags that FY2026 sales growth could be under pressure, which is a reminder of potential top-line/headwind risks even as margins/pricing stabilize — a risk for forward guidance and multiple expansion. Yahoo/UBS Article

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

Get Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $157.90 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $191.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.78. The company has a market capitalization of $246.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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