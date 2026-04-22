Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 49,830 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 3,470.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,266 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,830 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 159.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 12,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $1,485,843.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,781,796.23. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 94,971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $11,758,359.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,531,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,590,376.81. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,064,888 shares of company stock valued at $150,764,723. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $191.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.78. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average of $153.49.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Astera Labs's revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALAB. UBS Group began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $165.00 price target on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big customer momentum and industry headlines: coverage points to a large cloud/AI customer deal (linked to the Amazon‑Anthropic news cluster) that reinforces expectations for multi‑year revenue growth across Astera’s CXL/PCIe retimer products. Investors are pricing in follow‑on orders from hyperscalers. Why Astera Labs Stock Is Up Today

Big customer momentum and industry headlines: coverage points to a large cloud/AI customer deal (linked to the Amazon‑Anthropic news cluster) that reinforces expectations for multi‑year revenue growth across Astera’s CXL/PCIe retimer products. Investors are pricing in follow‑on orders from hyperscalers. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals: recent quarterly results showed +91.8% revenue growth and an EPS beat, and management set Q1 guidance (0.530–0.540 EPS). That earnings strength underpins analyst optimism and the “picks‑and‑shovels” AI narrative. Recent Earnings Report

Strong fundamentals: recent quarterly results showed +91.8% revenue growth and an EPS beat, and management set Q1 guidance (0.530–0.540 EPS). That earnings strength underpins analyst optimism and the “picks‑and‑shovels” AI narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and market positioning: pattern‑based traders and hedge funds are spotlighting ALAB (buy signals and hedge‑fund interest), which can amplify intraday moves but also increase volatility. These are momentum factors rather than new fundamental wins. Hedge Fund Darling

Technical and market positioning: pattern‑based traders and hedge funds are spotlighting ALAB (buy signals and hedge‑fund interest), which can amplify intraday moves but also increase volatility. These are momentum factors rather than new fundamental wins. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: CEO Jitendra Mohan sold ~325,693 shares on Apr 17 (~$56M) and another ~10,188 shares on Apr 20, and Director Stefan Dyckerhoff sold multiple blocks the same days. All sales were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans, which tempers governance concerns but can still be perceived negatively by momentum investors. CEO Form 4 Director Form 4

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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