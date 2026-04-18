Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 69,272 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191,166 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 69,272 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of CocaCola worth $153,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in CocaCola by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,086,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $690,311,000 after buying an additional 198,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $75.77 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $326.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 69.74%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,754,735. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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