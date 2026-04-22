Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 90,423 Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,423 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $7,556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Q. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qnity Electronics presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Q stock opened at $134.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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