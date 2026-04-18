Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,186 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 26,675 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $74,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,559.04. This represents a 30.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $16,879,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 529,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,999,049.40. This represents a 23.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,748 shares of company stock worth $48,095,857. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.36. The company has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here