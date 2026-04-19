Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,935 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 45,133 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Corning were worth $34,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 111.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $164.25 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $142.70 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $176.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,691.42. The trade was a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLW

More Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More.

GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More.

Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More.

Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More.

J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade prompted intraday selling pressure: analysts cited valuation concerns and JPM’s reassessment of a “blue‑sky” upside scenario, which directly weighed on the share price today. Read More.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

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