Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,970 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 37,717 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $113.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks nudged up near‑term quarterly estimates (Q1 2026 to $1.06, Q1 2027 to $1.29), indicating slightly stronger expected seasonal performance and near‑term earnings momentum.

Zacks nudged up near‑term quarterly estimates (Q1 2026 to $1.06, Q1 2027 to $1.29), indicating slightly stronger expected seasonal performance and near‑term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised mid‑cycle quarter forecasts (Q3 2026 to $1.70; Q3 2027 to $1.72) and Q4 frames (Q4 2026 to $2.91; Q4 2027 to $3.29), which supports a modestly improved outlook for UPS’ peak shipping periods.

Zacks raised mid‑cycle quarter forecasts (Q3 2026 to $1.70; Q3 2027 to $1.72) and Q4 frames (Q4 2026 to $2.91; Q4 2027 to $3.29), which supports a modestly improved outlook for UPS’ peak shipping periods. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal‑year estimate lifts: Zacks increased FY2026 to $7.20, FY2027 to $7.56 and FY2028 to $7.77 (all slight upticks), showing analysts lifting multi‑year traction on margins/volume recovery.

Fiscal‑year estimate lifts: Zacks increased FY2026 to $7.20, FY2027 to $7.56 and FY2028 to $7.77 (all slight upticks), showing analysts lifting multi‑year traction on margins/volume recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the raises, Zacks’ FY2027 forecast ($7.56) remains below the broader consensus cited in the reports ($7.95), so upside from these revisions alone is limited until consensus converges higher.

Despite the raises, Zacks’ FY2027 forecast ($7.56) remains below the broader consensus cited in the reports ($7.95), so upside from these revisions alone is limited until consensus converges higher. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview coverage and investor attention around UPS’ upcoming reports may be amplifying volatility and interest. United Parcel Service Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:UPS opened at $106.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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