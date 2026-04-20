Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,230 shares of the life sciences company's stock after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Illumina worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,081 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,364 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $134.50 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The company's 50 day moving average is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $275,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,173.78. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Illumina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $129.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Further Reading

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