Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,099 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.78 and a beta of 2.20. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. Zacks Research cut shares of Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Clear Str raised shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.31.

View Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,360,175.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,903 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,201.12. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,761 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $2,001,477.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 421,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,346,033.41. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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