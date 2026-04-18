Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $166.64 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,224 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $166,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM's AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More.

Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM's AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More.

Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More.

Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More.

IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More.

Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More.

IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other previews note IBM's strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More.

Zacks and other previews note IBM's strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More.

Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The DOJ brought a novel false-claims action tied to diversity practices — an emerging legal/regulatory risk that could create reputational and financial uncertainty if it escalates. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $361.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $301.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $253.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's fifty day moving average is $249.03 and its 200-day moving average is $281.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $220.72 and a 52 week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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