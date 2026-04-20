Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.79 Million Holdings in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,433 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Ameren worth $16,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Ameren by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,849 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,139 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $117.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ameren from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $112.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.27 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Ameren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ameren's payout ratio is 56.07%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $673,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 193,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,673.60. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

Further Reading

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