Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $24.18 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,590 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $24,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,363.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cardinal Health from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.33.

View Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $213.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.22. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.52 and a fifty-two week high of $233.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.50% and a net margin of 0.68%.The firm had revenue of $65.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $64.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cardinal Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cardinal Health wasn't on the list.

While Cardinal Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here