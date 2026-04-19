Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $29.72 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 15,834 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $29,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.4%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $272.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.97 and a 200-day moving average of $260.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.90 and a twelve month high of $303.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.39%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the sale, the director owned 258,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,282,792.38. This trade represents a 39.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,083.58. The trade was a 42.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $270.00.

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Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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