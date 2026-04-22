Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.41 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,298 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,824 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,765 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,147,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,414,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $19,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.19. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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