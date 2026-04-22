Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.57 Million Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 4,640.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,170 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 64,774 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 271,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More Credo Technology Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BofA and other analysts raised targets and reiterated buys — BofA raised its CRDO target to $210 (from $160), reflecting growing conviction after the DustPhotonics deal and supporting investor upside expectations. Credo Technology Group (CRDO): A $210 Target Signals Something Bigger Is Building
- Positive Sentiment: Optical pivot and M&A: Deep dives argue the DustPhotonics acquisition turns Credo toward a vertically integrated optical interconnect platform, with management and analysts modeling materially higher revenue (targets cited in coverage range into FY26–FY27 growth scenarios). This is the core fundamental driver behind the rally. Credo's Optical Pivot Is Changing The Entire Narrative
- Positive Sentiment: Industry tailwinds from major AI deals: Coverage notes that Amazon’s AI/Anthropic buildout is lifting component suppliers across the supply chain — a macro demand boost for Credo’s high‑speed connectivity products. Amazon's AI Deal Is Lifting Others Too
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/order‑flow buying: Traders flagged a Power Inflow alert (order‑flow momentum) that often precedes sustained buying and likely contributed to near‑term price strength. Credo Technology Shares Climb 6% After Key Trading Signal
- Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparisons — several pieces compare CRDO to rivals (Astera Labs/ALAB) to weigh relative positioning; useful for relative valuation but no single decisive catalyst. CRDO vs. ALAB: Which High Speed Connectivity Stock Is the Smarter Buy? | Zacks: CRDO vs ALAB
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold multiple blocks under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan (latest 27,500 shares). The planned nature and small percent trimmed make this a muted signal for most investors. SEC Form 4 — Chi Fung Cheng
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: Several commentators flag steep gains and high multiples (strong YOY returns, elevated forward P/S and P/E), warning that the stock could be vulnerable to a pullback if growth fears or re‑rating occur. Assessing Whether Credo Technology Group...
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $5,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,782,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $209,764,835.36. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total value of $4,089,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,327,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $862,610,352.10. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431,499 shares of company stock valued at $51,865,795. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.
Credo Technology Group Trading Up 5.0%
Shares of CRDO opened at $183.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 101.84 and a beta of 2.72. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $213.80. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.64.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The firm had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.81.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Credo Technology Group
About Credo Technology Group
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Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.
Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.
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