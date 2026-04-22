Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.57 Million Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 4,640.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,170 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 64,774 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 271,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $5,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,782,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $209,764,835.36. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total value of $4,089,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,327,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $862,610,352.10. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431,499 shares of company stock valued at $51,865,795. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of CRDO opened at $183.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 101.84 and a beta of 2.72. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $213.80. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.64.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The firm had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.81.

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About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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