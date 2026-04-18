Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,105 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 103,326 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $84,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,776 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Weiss Ratings cut Boston Scientific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $64.28 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.Boston Scientific's revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here