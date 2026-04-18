Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,818,604 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Prologis worth $233,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 5,651,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $661,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,819 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 30.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,256,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $487,424,000 after buying an additional 988,986 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $112,141,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Prologis by 15.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,247,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $829,970,000 after buying an additional 946,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Prologis by 11,585.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 882,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $92,758,000 after buying an additional 874,847 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $135.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of PLD opened at $145.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $145.44. The company has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is presently 120.56%.

Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. UBS adjusts Prologis price target

Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Analysts increase forecasts on Prologis

Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Warehouse Giant Prologis Lifts 2026 Outlook

Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and structural stress concerns — Critical commentary flags the large (multi‑GW) data‑center pipeline as testing Prologis’ structure and balance‑sheet resilience; this raises risk that growth pushes on credit metrics or dividend coverage if execution/markets wobble. Prologis: A Credit Rating And 1.51x Dividend Buffer

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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