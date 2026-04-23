Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $5.28 Million in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,284,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in IonQ during the third quarter worth $31,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $93,352.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,326.42. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $115,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,270.94. The trade was a 46.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,581 shares of company stock valued at $316,156 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered IonQ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.25.

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IonQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Photonics milestone and DARPA engagement — IonQ announced the first photonic link between two commercial trapped‑ion systems and participation in DARPA’s HARQ program, a breakthrough that advances scalable, networked quantum architectures and increases potential defense/government opportunities. Article Title

Photonics milestone and DARPA engagement — IonQ announced the first photonic link between two commercial trapped‑ion systems and participation in DARPA’s HARQ program, a breakthrough that advances scalable, networked quantum architectures and increases potential defense/government opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Definitive technical report published — IonQ released a full‑stack, buildable blueprint for fault‑tolerant quantum computing, improving technical credibility and transparency vs. peers, which supports investor confidence in long‑term differentiation. Article Title

Definitive technical report published — IonQ released a full‑stack, buildable blueprint for fault‑tolerant quantum computing, improving technical credibility and transparency vs. peers, which supports investor confidence in long‑term differentiation. Positive Sentiment: Large cash runway — Reports highlight a ~$3.3B cash position versus ~$130M revenue, giving IonQ funding capacity for R&D, partnerships and to weather operating losses, reducing near‑term financing risk. Article Title

Large cash runway — Reports highlight a ~$3.3B cash position versus ~$130M revenue, giving IonQ funding capacity for R&D, partnerships and to weather operating losses, reducing near‑term financing risk. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA and sector momentum driving rallies — Analyst commentary ties IonQ’s strong April performance to NVIDIA’s quantum‑AI initiatives, which have spurred renewed investor flows into quantum names and upside thesis arguments. Article Title

NVIDIA and sector momentum driving rallies — Analyst commentary ties IonQ’s strong April performance to NVIDIA’s quantum‑AI initiatives, which have spurred renewed investor flows into quantum names and upside thesis arguments. Neutral Sentiment: New hires and talent inflows — A Microsoft quantum lead reportedly joined IonQ, strengthening technical bench; positive for execution but incremental vs. the recent technical announcements. Article Title

New hires and talent inflows — A Microsoft quantum lead reportedly joined IonQ, strengthening technical bench; positive for execution but incremental vs. the recent technical announcements. Neutral Sentiment: New coverage — Northland Securities began coverage, which can increase visibility and trading activity; impact depends on the tone/ratings of the research. Article Title

New coverage — Northland Securities began coverage, which can increase visibility and trading activity; impact depends on the tone/ratings of the research. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing losses and macro/valuation risks — Despite milestones and cash, IonQ remains unprofitable (negative P/E) and the stock is volatile; analysts warn that growth execution, revenue ramp and macro conditions could temper gains. Article Title

Ongoing losses and macro/valuation risks — Despite milestones and cash, IonQ remains unprofitable (negative P/E) and the stock is volatile; analysts warn that growth execution, revenue ramp and macro conditions could temper gains. Negative Sentiment: Prior short‑term pullbacks — Recent day‑to‑day swings (including a notable decline reported yesterday) underscore sentiment-driven volatility that can reverse rallies quickly. Article Title

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 2.80. The firm's 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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