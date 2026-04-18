Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930,013 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 10,802 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $140,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $251,606,000 after buying an additional 215,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,167,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chevron Stock Down 2.2%

CVX stock opened at $184.08 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.33 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The business's 50-day moving average is $192.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $366.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: High yield and income appeal — Coverage highlights Chevron as a top dividend stock and notes very attractive forward yields for early buyers, supporting investor demand for income. Read More.

High yield and income appeal — Coverage highlights Chevron as a top dividend stock and notes very attractive forward yields for early buyers, supporting investor demand for income. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong balance sheet and capital resilience — Analysts and commentary rank Chevron just behind Exxon on financial strength, suggesting it can withstand oil‑price swings and sustain buybacks/dividends. Read More.

Strong balance sheet and capital resilience — Analysts and commentary rank Chevron just behind Exxon on financial strength, suggesting it can withstand oil‑price swings and sustain buybacks/dividends. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Buy‑the‑dip sentiment and options trade ideas — Several outlets and services are pitching CVX as a tactical buy after the pullback, which could attract short‑term dip buyers. Read More.

Buy‑the‑dip sentiment and options trade ideas — Several outlets and services are pitching CVX as a tactical buy after the pullback, which could attract short‑term dip buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Hess acquisition seen as strategically accretive — Analysis argues the $53B Hess deal may have been timed well and should add production and cash flow over time, supporting long‑term upside. Read More.

Hess acquisition seen as strategically accretive — Analysis argues the $53B Hess deal may have been timed well and should add production and cash flow over time, supporting long‑term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison — A note compares Petrobras and Chevron, highlighting Petrobras’ growth edge; useful for investors weighing growth vs stability but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Peer comparison — A note compares Petrobras and Chevron, highlighting Petrobras’ growth edge; useful for investors weighing growth vs stability but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/bill developments — The House passed H.R. 6409 relating to foreign emissions treatment; impact on Chevron is uncertain and longer‑term if enacted. Read More.

Regulatory/bill developments — The House passed H.R. 6409 relating to foreign emissions treatment; impact on Chevron is uncertain and longer‑term if enacted. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Immediate oil‑price shock and Strait reopening — Markets rallied broadly but oil prices fell after the Strait of Hormuz reopened, prompting a pullback in oil majors including Chevron. Read More.

Immediate oil‑price shock and Strait reopening — Markets rallied broadly but oil prices fell after the Strait of Hormuz reopened, prompting a pullback in oil majors including Chevron. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and short‑term selling — A reported analyst downgrade contributed to yesterday’s slide and continues to pressure the name amid lower oil. Read More.

Analyst downgrade and short‑term selling — A reported analyst downgrade contributed to yesterday’s slide and continues to pressure the name amid lower oil. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Headline risk from Iran war developments — Commentary notes that signs the Iran‑driven risk premium is easing (or the war ending) reduced the war‑related premium that had boosted CVX, producing volatility. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,920,217.10. The trade was a 89.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 779,407 shares of company stock valued at $145,972,971. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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