Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $19,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 874.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $5,590,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $635.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50-day moving average is $646.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $693.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,390,688. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total value of $1,576,150.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,666,936.24. This trade represents a 48.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $666.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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