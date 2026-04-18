Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 74,644 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984,926 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 74,644 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Intel were worth $72,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,829,684 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $13,112,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,949 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,658,924 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,598,957,000 after buying an additional 312,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,589,413 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,126,925,000 after buying an additional 288,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.14, a P/E/G ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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