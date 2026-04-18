Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079,127 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 77,743 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of NextEra Energy worth $86,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 80,085 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 39,892 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 27,648 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $15,073,290. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Weiss Ratings downgraded NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2%

NEE opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $191.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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