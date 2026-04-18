Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 13,194 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $51,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank increased its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total transaction of $727,640.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. The trade was a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.91.

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T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TMUS opened at $197.67 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $209.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.74. The stock has a market cap of $217.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $263.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

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