Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,949 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 10,770 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $4,110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,895 shares of the software maker's stock worth $67,006,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $1,931,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 158,514 shares of the software maker's stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 62,743 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $2,562,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $135.14 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.35 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a PE ratio of 145.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.82. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $121.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded Shopify from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Shopify from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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