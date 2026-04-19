Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,123 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,477 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 11,123 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $34,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,271,530 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $8,546,264,000 after purchasing an additional 436,563 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,704 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $730,018,000 after purchasing an additional 89,179 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,241,385 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $780,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,675,675 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $611,895,000 after buying an additional 270,212 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $105.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.1%

ORLY opened at $93.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.50. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.77 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

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