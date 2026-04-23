Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,633 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251,398 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $259,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company's stock worth $716,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,354 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock worth $2,512,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,838 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,584,162 shares of the company's stock worth $664,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,609 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,467,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock worth $4,789,914,000 after purchasing an additional 956,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $225.94 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.75%. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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