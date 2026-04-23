Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 55,242 Shares of EPR Properties $EPR

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,455 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 55,242 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of EPR Properties worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,061 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 10.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 524,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,614,000 after buying an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company's stock.

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EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.76 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is 113.76%.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,033.50. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $773,453.76. This represents a 26.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,733 shares of company stock worth $1,501,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Raymond James Financial cut shares of EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPR

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

Further Reading

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