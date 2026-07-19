Assetmark Inc. Acquires 10,858 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,483 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.11% of IQVIA worth $31,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,698,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $497,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2,628.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,479 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,063 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,901,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 933,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 130.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 879,701 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.50 and a 52-week high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 price target on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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