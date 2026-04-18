Assetmark Inc. Acquires 9,914 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,962 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 994 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,008,969. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business's 50 day moving average price is $172.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.31. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.10 and a twelve month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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