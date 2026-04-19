Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Ferguson plc $FERG

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG - Free Report) by 657.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,564 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,531 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Ferguson were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ferguson from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ferguson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ferguson from $247.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FERG

Key Headlines Impacting Ferguson

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:

Ferguson Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $260.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $158.68 and a twelve month high of $271.64.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 40.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Ferguson's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson NYSE: FERG is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

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