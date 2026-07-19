Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $141,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,138,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $630,056,000 after acquiring an additional 726,101 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $134.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.22. The company has a market capitalization of $166.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $1,894,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 607,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,674,826.57. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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