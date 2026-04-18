Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,674 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $234.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $564.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 60.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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