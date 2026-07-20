Assetmark Inc. Has $15.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,349 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 37,939 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cooper Companies worth $15,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,793,747 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $720,736,000 after purchasing an additional 207,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184,992 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $424,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,178 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028,821 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $494,123,000 after buying an additional 2,231,568 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,132,535 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $283,327,000 after buying an additional 747,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,022,033 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $329,646,000 after buying an additional 2,089,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts: Sign Up

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $71.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.89 and a one year high of $89.83. The company's fifty day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.52.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cooper Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cooper Companies wasn't on the list.

While Cooper Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here