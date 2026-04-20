Assetmark Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,004 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 33,052 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,671,310 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,601,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,731,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,353,590 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,171,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417,945 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 407.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,096,560 shares of the bank's stock worth $534,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 248.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,325,276 shares of the bank's stock worth $380,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,168,437 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,507,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,348 shares in the last quarter.

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UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $43.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $49.36.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

UBS Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Report on UBS Group

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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