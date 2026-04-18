Assetmark Inc. Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,849 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,347,000. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 422.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 932,596 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $129,258,000 after purchasing an additional 754,117 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,551,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,321,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 292,880 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 209,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.2%

Genuine Parts stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $96.08 and a 12-month high of $151.57. The firm's fifty day moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day moving average is $125.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 247.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.24). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is currently 923.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore set a $160.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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