Assetmark Inc. Has $9.63 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,257 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $64,965,000 after acquiring an additional 184,459 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $266.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $309.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CME

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $809,700. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,194.10. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,539 shares of company stock worth $2,713,821 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $287.65 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $251.90 and a one year high of $329.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.37 and a 200-day moving average of $285.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.26.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. CME Group's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CME Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. CME Group's payout ratio is 46.59%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Further Reading

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