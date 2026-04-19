Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 6,898.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,960 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 198.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,297 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $945,773,000 after buying an additional 4,751,034 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $72,929,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 68.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,051,312 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $139,194,000 after purchasing an additional 427,543 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $54,313,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $716,423,000 after purchasing an additional 397,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $177.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,720,261.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,151,117.72. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto bought 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,934.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 35,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,501.12. This represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and sold 17,796 shares worth $3,555,415. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.3%

CHRW stock opened at $182.24 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $175.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.58 and a 52-week high of $203.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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