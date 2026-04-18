Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,295 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $140.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $336.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm had revenue of $40.71 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here