Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,712 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Masco worth $15,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 2,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Masco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $78.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The firm's 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a return on equity of 815.20% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Masco's payout ratio is 31.76%.

Masco News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Masco to strong-buy from hold, a bullish signal that can support investor sentiment. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded Masco to from hold, a bullish signal that can support investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The analyst lifted near- and medium-term EPS forecasts, including Q1 2027 to $1.10 , Q2 2027 to $1.35 , Q3 2027 to $1.18 , and Q4 2027 to $1.07 , suggesting stronger expected earnings momentum.

The analyst lifted near- and medium-term EPS forecasts, including , , , and , suggesting stronger expected earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: FY2027 EPS was increased to $4.69 from $4.64, and FY2028 EPS was raised to $5.25 from $5.19, reinforcing the view that earnings may continue to grow.

FY2027 EPS was increased to from $4.64, and FY2028 EPS was raised to from $5.19, reinforcing the view that earnings may continue to grow. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also nudged its Q2 2028 EPS estimate higher to $1.43 from $1.41 and Q1 2028 EPS to $1.22 from $1.21.

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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