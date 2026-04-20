Assetmark Inc. Purchases 11,689 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 143.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 17.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Zoetis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Trading Up 0.0%

ZTS opened at $122.39 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.29 and a twelve month high of $172.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $152.25.

View Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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